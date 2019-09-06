US job growth stumbles in August with 130,000 added

U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in August, a volatile month plagued by trade uncertainty, missing Wall Street's expectations, as investors look for evidence of an impending economic slowdown.

The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7 percent, near a 50-year low, while the labor force rate was also little changed at 63.2 percent. Average hourly earnings, meanwhile, rose by 11 cents to $28.11. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.2 percent, slightly beating expectations of 3.1 percent growth.

Analysts expected the economy to create 158,000 jobs.

On average, the economy has added 158,000 jobs per month -- well below the average monthly gain of 223,000 last year -- as the June and July jobs reports were both revised a combined 20,000 lower.

Employment in the federal government increased, but mostly reflected the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 census. Notable gains also occurred in health care, which added 24,000 jobs over the month, and financial activities, which rose by 15,000 positions.

The lower-than-expected report comes amid fears the U.S., which is in the midst of a record-long economic expansion, is beginning to slow and could slide into a recession within two years. Industries on the frontline of the U.S.-China trade war continued to report losses. However, the unemployment rate continues to hover near a record-low, likely helping to contain some recession fears.

“The on-again, off-again U.S.-China trade talks continue to roil markets and, in some ways, are mirroring the on-again, off-again Brexit debate," said Tony Bedikian, managing director at Citizens Bank. "Both issues are providing market participants with more theater than substance while the U.S. consumer tunes them out, keeps spending and keeps the U.S. economic fundamentals on track.”

The jobs report will likely provide fodder to the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by a modest 25 basis points during their meeting on Sept. 17-18.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to speak later Friday in Zurich to address monetary policy and the economic outlook.

