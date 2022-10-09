Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Barges grounded in Mississippi River as water levels approach record lows

Mississippi River is largest export channel in US for nation's soybeans, corn crops

close
AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb explains how he uses technology to combat the strained food supply chain and grow food year-round on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb: Food supply chain is 'incredibly vulnerable'

AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb explains how he uses technology to combat the strained food supply chain and grow food year-round on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Shipping travel along the Mississippi River has been disrupted as water levels nearing record lows cause barges to get stuck in mud and sand, likely creating another snag for the supply chain.

The U.S. Coast Guard said last week that at least eight barge groundings have been reported within the past week.

One of the groundings happened Friday between Louisiana and Mississippi, near Lake Providence, Louisiana. It halted river traffic in both directions for days, forcing dozens of barges to line up and wait to pass by.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has dredged the Mississippi at several spots to keep river traffic flowing in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. Low-water restrictions were also placed on barge loads, slowing down transport.

LOW WATER LEVELS ON MISSISSIPPI EXPECTED TO CAUSE BARGE TRAFFIC

barges delayed in Mississippi River

Barges idle while waiting for passage in the Mississippi River near Vicksburg, Miss., on Tuesday. (Thomas Berner via AP / AP Newsroom)

Much of the Mississippi River basin, from Minnesota through Louisiana, has seen below-normal rainfall since late August. The basin from St. Louis south has been largely dry for three months, according to the National Weather Service.

Experts say the delays couldn’t come at a worse time as barges carry harvested corn and soybeans along the river.

Barge on the Mississippi

The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the muddy river bottom, resulting in delays. (Thomas Berner via AP / AP Newsroom)

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of Soy Transportation Coalition, estimated that the low water limits have reduced barge capacity by about one-third. He said barges transport about 29% of the nation’s soybean crop.

Matt Ziegler, manager of public policy and regulatory affairs for the National Corn Growers Association, said about 20% of the corn crop is exported, and nearly two-thirds of those exports typically travel down the Mississippi River on barges before being sent out of New Orleans.

barge sailing under bridge on Mississippi River

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on the barge loads.  (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File / AP Newsroom)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lucy Fletcher of the agricultural retailer AGRIServices of Brunswick told The Associated Press that while river delays have some shippers looking to divert to rail or trucks, some means of transportation are largely booked and unavailable due to supply chain issues following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.