AutoZone driving hiring blitz adding 20K jobs

AutoZone, Inc. announced plans Friday to hire more than 20,000 employees nationwide in an effort to meet "growing demands of its retail and commercial customers."

The company is seeking employees to fill roles including delivery drivers, parts sales managers as well as full and part-time sales associates at its more than 5,800 stores throughout the country.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to create so many rewarding jobs and career opportunities, especially in this current environment,” CEO of AutoZone Bill Rhodes said.

The company said there are opportunities at stores in all 50 states in addition to its distribution centers in Canada, Washington. Texas, Pennsylvania Tenessee, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Illinois.

While most retailers shuttered as lockdown orders spurred by the virus swept the country, Autozone remained opened. The company did initially reduce its operational hours but has since returned to normal hours of service.

Auto Zone bills itself as the "leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States."

As of May 2020, the company boasted 5,836 stores nationwide, 610 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil.

