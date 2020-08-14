Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

AutoZone driving hiring blitz adding 20K jobs

There are opportunities within all 50 states in addition to its various distribution centers

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

AutoZone, Inc. announced plans Friday to hire more than 20,000 employees nationwide in an effort to meet "growing demands of its retail and commercial customers."

Continue Reading Below

The company is seeking employees to fill roles including delivery drivers, parts sales managers as well as full and part-time sales associates at its more than 5,800 stores throughout the country.

BIG US COMPANIES FORM GROUP TO BOOST HIRING OF MINORITIES IN NEW YORK

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AZOAUTOZONE1,196.05+8.91+0.75%

“We are fortunate to be in a position to create so many rewarding jobs and career opportunities, especially in this current environment,” CEO of AutoZone Bill Rhodes said.

WHERE ARE ALL OF THE JOBS? THESE SECTORS HIRED THE MOST WORKERS IN JULY

The company said there are opportunities at stores in all 50 states in addition to its distribution centers in Canada, Washington. Texas, Pennsylvania Tenessee, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Illinois.

While most retailers shuttered as lockdown orders spurred by the virus swept the country, Autozone remained opened. The company did initially reduce its operational hours but has since returned to normal hours of service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Auto Zone bills itself as the "leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States."

As of May 2020, the company boasted 5,836 stores nationwide, 610 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS