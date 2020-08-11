Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Big US companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet will co-chair the group

close
Companies like Walmart and Amazon are looking to hire more than 100,000 employees to meet demand. FOX Business' Deirdre Bolton with more.video

Companies hiring amid coronavirus to meet demand

Companies like Walmart and Amazon are looking to hire more than 100,000 employees to meet demand. FOX Business' Deirdre Bolton with more.

Leaders from major U.S. companies, including banks and tech giants, have formed a group aimed at increasing the hiring of individuals from minority communities in New York.

Continue Reading Below

The New York Jobs CEO Council, which counts chief executives from 27 firms among its members, aims to hire 100,000 people from low-income Black, Latino and Asian communities by 2030.

WHERE ARE ALL OF THE JOBS? THESE SECTORS HIRED THE MOST WORKERS IN JULY

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet will co-chair the group.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.105.79+5.15+5.12%
IBMINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.129.71+2.60+2.05%
ACNACCENTURE PLC230.63+0.29+0.13%

Other companies in the group include Amazon.com Inc, Google, Microsoft Corp and Goldman Sachs, according to a press statement.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,114.36-33.80-1.07%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,489.15-7.67-0.51%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.204.86-3.39-1.63%
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.216.55+7.17+3.42%

U.S. companies have been under increasing pressure to do more to provide minority groups with access to opportunities in the wake of anti-racism protests sparked by the death of a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd. Floyd died in May after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The protests also came as minorities were disproportionately represented in coronavirus deaths, and lower-income communities in the United States were hit hard economically.

NEARLY HALF OF US JOBS LOST TO CORONAVIRUS COULD BE GONE PERMANENTLY, POLL FINDS

"Today's economic crisis is exacerbating economic and racial divides and exposing systemic barriers to opportunity", Dimon said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, adding that often high-achieving people across New York were not given opportunities at the city's top employers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Young people in low-income and minority communities feel this failure the most. Unless we actively work to close the gap, COVID-19 will make matters worse," said the opinion piece which was co-authored with Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, the chancellor of the City University of New York.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS