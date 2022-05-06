US economy sees healthy job growth in April as payrolls jump by 428,000

The U.S. economy saw solid job growth in April, suggesting the labor market is still strong despite headwinds from rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening labor shortage.

Employers added 428,000 jobs in April, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, topping the 391,000 jobs forecast by Refinitiv economists. The unemployment rate, which is calculated based on a separate survey, held steady at 3.6%, the lowest level since February 2020.

Job gains were broad-based, with the biggest increases in the pandemic-battered leisure and hospitality industry (78,000), manufacturing (55,000) and transportation and warehousing (52,000).

Businesses are eager to onboard new employees and are raising wages in order to attract workers as they confront a labor shortage. There were roughly 11.5 million open jobs at the end of March – the highest on record – while the number of Americans quitting their job has also climbed to a new high.

Millions of workers are seeing the largest pay gains in years, as companies compete with one another for a limited number of employees: Wages climbed 5.5% in April from the previous year. While that's slightly lower than expected, it's still nearly double the pre-pandemic average of 3%.

Many of those gains have been eroded, however, by the hottest inflation in nearly four decades that has pushed the price of everyday necessities like gasoline, clothing and food significantly higher.

The rising prices have been bad news for President Biden, who has seen his approval rating plunge as inflation climbs higher.

Inflation has also forced the Federal Reserve to move more aggressively: Central bank policymakers raised interest rates by 25 basis points in March and 50 basis points in May, and have signaled that similarly-sized hikes are on the table at coming meetings.

The data comes one day after U.S. stocks posted the worst session since 2020 on concerns about the impact of rising rates on the economy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has acknowledged there could be some "pain associated" with reducing inflation and curbing demand but pushed back against the notion of an impending recession, identifying the labor market and strong consumer spending as bright spots in the economy.

"It’s a strong economy," he said Wednesday. "Nothing about it suggests it’s close to or vulnerable to a recession."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.