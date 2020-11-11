Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Military & Defense

America's best employers for veterans in 2020

Military Times and Forbes complied America's best employers for veterans in 2020

close
Marine Sergeant and Americaron Lawn Care founder Greg Caron and Air Force Master Sergeant and JR’s Custom Metal Engraving founder Joseph Deslauriers on starting their businesses during their recoveries from combat.video

US veterans find recovery, business success after serving country

Marine Sergeant and Americaron Lawn Care founder Greg Caron and Air Force Master Sergeant and JR’s Custom Metal Engraving founder Joseph Deslauriers on starting their businesses during their recoveries from combat.

Veterans transitioning from military life have had a long history in America conquering the business world.

Continue Reading Below

After service, vets look to begin anew for employment, economy, quality of life and health.

The city where a veteran chooses to settle down can make a big difference in terms of veteran unemployment rate, veteran-owned businesses per veteran population, veteran income growth, median veteran income, veteran population and quality of VA health facilities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Finding a job is one of the hardest parts of the transition process. For some, it’s the first time negotiating a salary offer or even getting to pick their line of work,” said Gary Patton, a retired major general and current vice president and director for military and veterans affairs at CACI.

The jobless rate for almost 19 million veterans in the U.S. declined from 6.6% in 2013 to 3.1% in 2019.

“Veterans bring discipline, leadership and tech skills and a unique perspective and passion for the work they do,” said Betty Thompson, executive vice president and chief people officer at Booz Allen Hamilton, which came in at No. 5 on Forbes inaugural ranking of America’s Best Employers for Veterans.

Military Times and Forbes complied America's best employers for veterans in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here is a look at some of the best jobs for veterans.

Lt. Commander Steven Rogers discusses Veterans Day and how the U.S. military may look under a Biden presidency. Video

General Motors LLC, manufacturing

85,848 employees, 6.2% veterans

The Boeing Company, defense

148,318 employees, 14% veterans

Booz Allen Hamilton, consulting

27,170 employees, 29% veterans

Citi, accounting

55,000 employees, 4% veterans