Veterans transitioning from military life have had a long history in America conquering the business world.

Continue Reading Below

After service, vets look to begin anew for employment, economy, quality of life and health.

The city where a veteran chooses to settle down can make a big difference in terms of veteran unemployment rate, veteran-owned businesses per veteran population, veteran income growth, median veteran income, veteran population and quality of VA health facilities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Finding a job is one of the hardest parts of the transition process. For some, it’s the first time negotiating a salary offer or even getting to pick their line of work,” said Gary Patton, a retired major general and current vice president and director for military and veterans affairs at CACI.

The jobless rate for almost 19 million veterans in the U.S. declined from 6.6% in 2013 to 3.1% in 2019.

“Veterans bring discipline, leadership and tech skills and a unique perspective and passion for the work they do,” said Betty Thompson, executive vice president and chief people officer at Booz Allen Hamilton, which came in at No. 5 on Forbes’ inaugural ranking of America’s Best Employers for Veterans.

Military Times and Forbes complied America's best employers for veterans in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here is a look at some of the best jobs for veterans.

General Motors LLC, manufacturing

85,848 employees, 6.2% veterans

The Boeing Company, defense

148,318 employees, 14% veterans

Booz Allen Hamilton, consulting

27,170 employees, 29% veterans

Citi, accounting

55,000 employees, 4% veterans