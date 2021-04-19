Expand / Collapse search
Varney and Co

Americans are being paid 'more money' to stay unemployed: Moore

Economist Stephen Moore says it's a 'big problem' that Washington is contributing to

Economist Stephen Moore joined Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to discuss the unemployment situation in America and how Washington is contributing to the problem.
 

STEPHEN MOORE: Now, on this big issue about the labor force, we are seeing a big problem right now, Stuart. We've talked about on the show over the last few months, I did a study with Casey Mulligan that shows that about over half of the workers who are unemployed right now are getting more money and unemployment benefits, food stamps, nutrition assistance - all of these other programs - than they would if they went back to work. It's a really big problem. 

Around the country what we're seeing…I have a store down the street from where I live that says, 'sorry, we're closed because we can't get our workers back.' It's a restaurant. You're seeing that all over the country, Stuart. We should not be paying people more money to stay unemployed than to go back to work - but that's exactly what Washington is doing. 
 

