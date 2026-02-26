Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

American Express to build 55-floor tower at World Trade Center site

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov Kathy Hochul both commented on the project

American Express has announced plans for the construction of a 55-floor building at 2 World Trade Center in New York City.

It is anticipated that the building project will be finished in 2031, the company noted. Construction is slated to start in spring of this year.

"Spanning nearly two million square feet across 55 floors, the new American Express building will have capacity to host up to 10,000 colleagues across flexible and modern workspaces designed to inspire collaboration and creativity. It will feature more than an acre of outdoor space with several greenery-filled terraces and gardens and sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline," the company said in a statement.

Mockup of planned American Express building in New York City

A rendering of the future 55-floor structure American Express plans to have constructed in New York City. (American Express/Foster + Partners)

The company noted that it would be the only owner and occupant of the structure.

The company inclined statements from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in its announcement. Both leaders referenced union jobs. 

Mockup of planned American Express building in New York City

American Express noted that it would be the only owner and occupant of the structure. (American Express/Foster + Partners)

"The completion of the final commercial tower at the World Trade Center is more than an investment — it’s a testament to the power of union labor and the dignity of work," Mamdani noted.

"This project represents thousands of good, union jobs that sustain families and strengthen our communities. When we invest in New York, we must ensure that investment flows to working people — to the carpenters, electricians, and laborers who quite literally build this city. That’s how we grow our skyline and our economy at the same time: by putting working New Yorkers first," he added in the statement.

Mockup of planned American Express building in New York City

"Building 2 World Trade Center will bring another iconic skyscraper to Lower Manhattan," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. (American Express/Foster + Partners)

Hochul said, "Building 2 World Trade Center will bring another iconic skyscraper to Lower Manhattan, create thousands of good-paying union jobs, and provide billions in economic benefits to New Yorkers. Thank you to American Express for doubling down on your commitment to New York and to partners at the Port Authority for getting this deal done." 