NYC residents say Mamdani reneging on affordable housing promise with proposed property tax hike

Some New York City residents argue Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reneging on his affordable housing campaign promises by floating potentially hiking property taxes to balance the city budget.

In rolling out a preliminary fiscal year 2027 budget, Mamdani said hiking property taxes would be a "last resort" if Albany does not cooperate by raising taxes on the wealthy.

"I don't plan to move. It's my home. I'm not leaving," Vivian Campbell, who bought his two-story single-family home in Cambria Heights, Queens, in the 1990s, reportedly told WABC.

The outlet reported that the retired man is on a fixed income and recently spent nearly $35,000 on a new front porch and roof.

"He lied," Campbell said, referring to the mayor's affordable housing messaging on the campaign trail. "It's obvious."

Another man, identified by the outlet as homeowner James Johnson, declared, "Mayor Zohran Mamdani, you are out your god---- mind."

"You are giving only two options. You're saying if we don't tax the rich then I gotta increase property taxes," Johnson added. "We are not a pawn in Southeast Queens. We are not part of your negotiation tactics."

"To the mayor, with the greatest respect, and every campaign speech and every debate where you engaged, we opened our ears to listen," another homeowner, Pierry Benjamin, told WABC. "Now today, accept the words echoing from us now, do your job as mayor and leave our taxes out."

Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist, has called for the Empire State to hike "taxes on the richest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations" to address the Big Apple's budget deficit.

But he warned that the alternative path to achieve a balanced budget, which is required, would be to hike property taxes and dip into the city's reserves, a scenario that he characterized as a "last resort."

"This would effectively be a tax on working and middle class New Yorkers, who have a median income of $122,000," he said, regarding the prospect of an increase in property taxes.

