Hochul demands $13.5B refund for New Yorkers after Supreme Court strikes down Trump tariffs

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is demanding the Trump administration refund an estimated $13.5 billion in tariff payments to New Yorkers after the Supreme Court struck down a key legal basis for President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

Citing estimates from the Yale Budget Lab, Hochul said the average New York household has paid roughly $1,751 in additional costs since the tariffs were enacted last year — money she argues should now be returned.

"These senseless and illegal tariffs were just a tax on New York consumers, small businesses and farmers — and that’s why I’m demanding a full refund," Hochul said Tuesday. "I’ll never stop fighting for New Yorkers, and that means staying focused on putting more money back in your pockets — not ripping it away."

In a 6-3 decision issued Feb. 20, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad tariffs was unlawful, finding that it "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, did not address whether refunds should be issued.

Hochul joins other Democratic governors, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in calling for tariff refunds following the ruling.

Several companies have also moved to recover costs. FedEx, the global shipping and logistics company, sued the administration seeking a full refund of duties assessed under Trump’s order. The company said it incurred additional expenses to expedite shipments through customs and is seeking repayment with interest, as well as compensation for financial harm.

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Trump declined to say during a news conference last week whether the administration would provide refunds.

"I guess it has to get litigated for the next two years. So they write this terrible defective decision, totally defective. It's almost like not written by smart people. And what do they do, they don't even talk about that," Trump said.

After the ruling, Trump announced a 10% global tariff and said he would look into alternative legal avenues to keep them in place. He later raised the tariff to 15%.

Hochul also pointed to a $30 million tariff relief proposal she introduced last month aimed at assisting New York farmers and small businesses impacted by higher costs.

She said over 80% of agrochemical imports and 70% of farm machinery imports are subject to tariffs of at least 10%, making it difficult for farmers to avoid higher prices due to limited alternative suppliers.

Farmers across the state are facing increased expenses for fertilizer and equipment, with some reporting cost increases of up to $20,000 annually, Hochul said. Milk exports have fallen 7%, she added.

Despite the Court’s ruling, Hochul said the "damage has already been done" for many farmers.

FOX Business' Eric Revell and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.