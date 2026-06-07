American Airlines reportedly pauses 6 domestic routes amid fuel price pressure tied to Iran conflict

American Airlines is temporarily suspending six domestic routes this summer as elevated fuel costs linked to the Iran conflict continue to pressure carriers across the airline industry.

The major air carrier said the affected routes will be paused only during August and September and emphasized that no routes are being eliminated permanently, according to FOX 5 New York.

A separate report from Simple Flying said the routes will be out of service from Aug. 5 through Oct. 5.

"American has seasonally adjusted service on select routes in August and September as the airline refines its capacity growth for 2026," American said.

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According to Simple Flying, the affected routes include:

Los Angeles (LAX) to Cleveland (CLE)

Los Angeles (LAX) to Columbus (CMH)

Los Angeles (LAX) to Pittsburgh (PIT)

Los Angeles (LAX) to Washington Dulles (IAD)

Charlotte (CLT) to Ontario (ONT)

Charlotte (CLT) to Sacramento (SMF)

Simple Flying noted that the Los Angeles-to-Cleveland route was one of the newest additions to American's network, having launched in April. The suspension announcement comes just after two months of service.

Passengers affected by the schedule changes will be offered alternative travel arrangements or refunds, FOX 5 reported.

"Travelers on impacted routes will be offered alternate travel arrangements or a refund in line with American’s customer-friendly schedule change policy," the airline said.

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American previously announced in April that it would raise checked baggage fees by at least $10 as the airline grapples with rising jet fuel costs, mirroring similar moves by other carriers, including United, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue.

Since fighting in the Middle East intensified earlier this year, airlines across the industry have implemented a range of cost-cutting measures amid volatile fuel prices, including reducing flight schedules and raising fares to offset higher operating expenses.

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Last month, United Airlines released a staff memo announcing plans to cut about 5% of capacity by trimming less profitable routes, citing an expected prolonged period of elevated fuel prices.

In April, United also said it had been incrementally raising fares — up to 20% since last year — in an effort to "recover 100% of the increase in jet fuel prices as quickly as possible."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.50 +0.20 +1.50%

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American's decision to suspend select routes also follows the collapse of budget carrier Spirit Airlines, whose financial troubles were compounded by years of mounting losses and higher fuel costs.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for more information.

Fox News Digital's Eric Revell and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.