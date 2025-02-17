Amazon workers in North Carolina vote against unionizing

Amazon workers in North Carolina have voted against a proposal to unionize, a win for the retail giant in its fight against organized labor at its facilities.

About 4,300 employees at an Amazon fulfillment center in Garner, a suburb of Raleigh, were eligible to cast ballots in last week’s voting to decide whether to join a grassroots labor organization called Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment, the National Labor Relations Board said.

Amazon workers voted at the warehouse nearly 3-to-1 against joining former and current Amazon workers in the independent union.

The federal labor agency said 2,447 workers voted against unionizing while 829 voted in favor of joining the union.

An Amazon spokeswoman said Saturday that the company already offers workers safe and inclusive workplaces and competitive pay, items in line with what most unions request.

"We’re glad that our team in Garner was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep a direct relationship with Amazon," Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards said in a statement.

Amazon’s efforts to stop organized labor from forming at its facilities haven’t always been successful.

Last month, workers at a Whole Foods location in Philadelphia made history as the first group to successfully unionize under the grocery chain, which is owned by Amazon.

In 2022, Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., voted to unionize. Amazon has yet to recognize the election result or negotiate with organizers over a contract.