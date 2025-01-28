Workers at Philadelphia Whole Foods become 1st to unionize at Amazon-owned grocer

Workers at a Whole Foods location in Philadelphia made history as the first group to successfully unionize under the grocery chain.

The workers at the flagship Whole Foods store in Center City, represented by UFCW Local 1776, voted 130-100 to unionize on Monday, calling it "a significant victory" in its fight for fair compensation, improved benefits and better working conditions.

The group initially filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in November to hold a union election. Since then, the group claimed it has faced an "aggressive anti-union campaign" by Amazon management, which it said worked to prevent employees from exercising their right to representation.

"Despite a relentless onslaught of anti-union propaganda and intimidation, and multiple allegations of unfair labor practices (ULPs) committed by Whole Foods management, the workers have remained committed to unionizing. Today's vote is a testament to the power of collective action and their determination to achieve a voice on the job," the group said in a statement Tuesday.

UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young IV said in a statement that this "fight is far from over," though he acknowledged that Monday's win "is an important step forward."

"We are ready to bring Whole Foods to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair first contract that reflects the workers’ needs and priorities," Young said.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017, adding it to its sprawling grocery business, which includes Amazon Fresh and the Amazon Go convenience stores.

This is the first time that a group has successfully unionized with Whole Foods, but the e-commerce giant has been fighting against unionization efforts for several years, including at its warehouses.

Whole Foods told FOX Business that the company is "disappointed by the outcome of this election" but is "committed to maintaining a positive working environment in our Philly Center City store."

Whole Foods maintains that it offers competitive compensation, great benefits, and career advancement opportunities to all workers.

In November, the group said the physical demands of the job are making it feel like an impossible task "to balance our health, our safety, and our desire to satisfy and delight our customers with the company’s thirst for profits."

It also argued that its workers are also struggling "to afford rent, healthcare, childcare, and other basic necessities."