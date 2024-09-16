Alaska Airlines flight attendants hospitalized, flight diverted due to strange odor

Four Alaska Airlines flight attendants were sent to the hospital after reporting feeling ill, causing a flight diversion.

Alaska Airlines Flight 810 was headed from Lihue (Kauai), Hawaii, to Seattle on Thursday night. Instead, it landed in Honolulu about an hour and a half after takeoff, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Crews reported becoming sick after an unidentifiable odor was detected in the cabin, according to USA TODAY.

While the airline has not yet responded to a FOX Business inquiry, it told FOX 13 Seattle that 119 guests and six crew members had been on the flight.

None of the pilots or guests on board required medical attention, according to FOX 13. All guests were provided new accommodations by the airline on other flights to Seattle.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800 according to FlightAware, was flown without passengers back to Seattle for further inspection.

It is not known what the odor was that was detected, nor what the flight attendants' conditions were after being evaluated at a hospital.

Alaska Airlines is in the process of trying to merge with Hawaiian Airlines. The company made headlines earlier this year when a Boeing 737-9 MAX door plug blowout occurred during one of their flights in January.