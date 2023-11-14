28 arrested in Oregon retail theft sting operation at shopping mall; $5K in stolen merchandise recovered

A retail theft sting operation at a shopping mall in Oregon last week led to the arrests of more than two dozen people and the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, authorities said Monday.

Multiple police agencies worked closely with security at Clackamas Town Center in Southgate during the 10-hour operation on Thursday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and detectives arrested 28 people on a variety of charges and recovered more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise and a stolen vehicle. The charges included theft II, theft III, criminal trespass, possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and identity theft.

Two juvenile suspects were among the 28 arrests.

WASHINGTON DC CVS ONLY SHOWS PICTURES OF TOILET PAPER PRODUCTS ON SHELVES DUE TO RISING THEFT

Authorities also worked with loss preventions officers at participating retailers, including Target, Kohl’s, REI, Barnes and Noble, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora.

With the holiday season fast approaching, law enforcement has warned of the potential increase in retail theft nationwide.

RETAILERS LOST $112B IN 2022 BECAUSE OF ‘UNPRECENDENTED LEVELS’ OF THEFT

The National Retail Federation said retailers across the country faced a "dramatic jump in financial losses" from unprecedented levels of organized retail crime in 2022.

Last year, total losses tied to theft amounted to $112.1 billion, according to data from the 2023 National Retail Security Survey. That is up from $93.9 billion in losses in 2021 and $90.8 billion in 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In September, Target announced the closure of nine stores across four states, including Oregon, by the end of October, citing theft and organized retail crime threatening the safety of their workers and customers and making their business "unsustainable" in those locations.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Genovese, David Rutz and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.