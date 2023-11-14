Expand / Collapse search
28 arrested in Oregon retail theft sting operation at shopping mall; $5K in stolen merchandise recovered

Deputies, detectives carried out 10-hour sting operation at Clackamas Town Center in Southgate, Oregon

A retail theft sting operation at a shopping mall in Oregon last week led to the arrests of more than two dozen people and the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, authorities said Monday.

Multiple police agencies worked closely with security at Clackamas Town Center in Southgate during the 10-hour operation on Thursday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and detectives arrested 28 people on a variety of charges and recovered more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise and a stolen vehicle. The charges included theft II, theft III, criminal trespass, possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and identity theft.

Two juvenile suspects were among the 28 arrests.

Deputies arrested 28 people accused of retail theft at Clackamas Town Center in Southgate, Oregon, on Thursday. (Clackamas County Sheriffs Office / Fox News)

Authorities also worked with loss preventions officers at participating retailers, including Target, Kohl’s, REI, Barnes and Noble, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora.

Stolen merchandise totaling $5,000 was recovered during the 10-hour operation at the shopping mall, authorities said. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office / Fox News)

With the holiday season fast approaching, law enforcement has warned of the potential increase in retail theft nationwide.

Deputies and detectives worked with loss prevention officers at participating retailers, including Target, Kohl’s, REI, Barnes and Noble, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office / Fox News)

The National Retail Federation said retailers across the country faced a "dramatic jump in financial losses" from unprecedented levels of organized retail crime in 2022.

Last year, total losses tied to theft amounted to $112.1 billion, according to data from the 2023 National Retail Security Survey. That is up from $93.9 billion in losses in 2021 and $90.8 billion in 2020. 

In September, Target announced the closure of nine stores across four states, including Oregon, by the end of October, citing theft and organized retail crime threatening the safety of their workers and customers and making their business "unsustainable" in those locations.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Genovese, David Rutz and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.