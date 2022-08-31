230K Polaris snowmobiles at risk of fire, need safety fix, company says

Off-road vehicle manufacturer Polaris has alerted users to a potential fire risk on multiple snowmobile models.

Polaris documented at least 30 reports of ruptured fuel tanks. Of those, 16 reportedly resulted in a fire with one report of injury. The company issued the announcement Tuesday.

"Polaris has determined that with degraded fuel and especially after extended storage, Model Year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmobiles may pose a risk of fire due to electrostatic discharge (ESD) inside the fuel tank," Polaris wrote in their announcement. "Under specific conditions, vapors may be ignited inside the fuel tank, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers."

Polaris told consumers to immediately stop using approximately 230,000 snowmobiles. The affected models are 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and select 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmobiles.

The company said it is "currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined."

"DO NOT attempt any repairs yourself," Polaris said. "If a rider needs to start their snowmobile, they must make sure the fuel tank is full and, if it is not, then they need to add fresh gasoline to fill the tank."

The company has already begun notifying dealers, as well as directly contacting registered owners.

Polaris has also filed a report with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.