Ahead of 9/11 anniversary, Timothy Plan mutual funds founder says, 'Never underestimate America'

Just ahead of the 21st anniversary this year of the 9/11 terror attacks on America, Arthur D. Ally, the president of Timothy Plan, shared exclusive thoughts with FOX Business about the violent and destructive events of more than 20 years ago — and how America moved forward from there.

Timothy Plan is headquartered in Maitland, Florida.

"Twenty-one years ago on September 11, Islamic extremists made a huge mistake," said Ally, who founded Timothy Plan, the country's pioneer and leader in biblically responsible investing.

"By attacking the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York, [the extremists] thought they could inflict a fatal blow to America. Instead, they awoke the proverbial sleeping giant," added Ally.

"I had been in and out of the World Trade Center many times on business," Ally related to FOX Business in an emailed message in response to questions.

"It was the headquarters of Shearson-Lehman Hutton, for whom I had once worked for many years. On 911," he said, "I was at the Orlando airport and about to board a jet for a broker conference in Indianapolis just as the planes hit the WTC."

"We thank God that America is blessed with freedom and prosperity."

Ally said his flight was immediately canceled.

"I had to drive to Indianapolis," he said.

"But here’s the thing," he also noted.

"Although the WTC was a prominent center of commerce, it was only one component of America’s vast economy. Like other firms housed in the WTC, Shearson went on — as did America."

Ally said, "The murderous fanatics who hijacked four airliners and killed 3,000 people in New York, at the Pentagon and in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, underestimated the resilience of the American people and the strength of our free market, decentralized economic system."

Ally continued, "We thank God that America is blessed with freedom and prosperity."

"Such a traumatic event may have brought down a less free nation, but not an America under God."

He said that our country "must never forget the first responders — the police, firefighters [and EMTs] — who risked their lives to save as many people as possible as the towers went down."

Ally added, "We should also remember the brave passengers aboard Flight 93 who, on the signal ‘Let’s roll,’ sacrificed their lives by bringing down the hijacked jet before it could reach its target."

Ally also told FOX Business, "Such a traumatic event may have brought down a less free nation, but not an America under God and an America committed for more than 200 years to individual, economic and religious liberty."

He concluded, "Never underestimate America."

Timothy Plan is a collection of faith-based mutual funds. The company says it assists advisers and investors in achieving their financial goals through a pro-life, pro-family approach to investing — "not only to benefit the investor but the broader culture," the firm explains on its website (timothyplan.com).

The company notes that it is "firmly committed to running a mutual fund company with the integrity, excellence and wisdom that brings honor and glory to our Lord Jesus."

"Our foundational principle is that God owns everything."

Timothy Plan explains that it uses "stringent moral filtering criteria" designed to avoid investing shareholders’ money in any company that has a pattern of contributing to the "cultural pollution of society."

Ally is general partner of Timothy Partners Ltd. (the fund’s sponsor/adviser) and past president of Covenant Financial Management Inc. (CFM), a financial planning firm he founded in 1990 prior to establishing Timothy Plan.