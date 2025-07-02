Microsoft announces another round of layoffs affecting thousands of workers

Microsoft will lay off thousands of workers in the second round of job cuts in recent months.

The layoffs, first reported by The Seattle Times , will lead to a less than 4% reduction in Microsoft’s overall headcount.

The company previously announced layoffs of approximately 6,000 employees in May. Last month, reports also said Microsoft was cutting some jobs.

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace," a Microsoft spokesperson told FOX Business when reached for comment about the latest layoffs.

Microsoft is aiming to increase its agility by getting rid of management layers and to streamline its work, according to the company. It cited similar efforts with the layoffs it announced in May.

The company said it regularly makes adjustments to its headcount to meet the strategic demands of the business.

Microsoft has multiple business segments, providing software, computers, gaming consoles, productivity applications, cloud services and more. It has also been leaning more into artificial intelligence-powered offerings.

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call in late April, CFO Amy Hood said Microsoft’s headcount at the end of March was "2% higher" than it was at the same time last year but "slightly down" from the second quarter.

Across the broader tech industry, more than 63,800 workers have been hit with layoffs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi.