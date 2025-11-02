Elon Musk teases Tesla flying car: 'Crazy technology'

Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could be unveiling a flying car, and soon.

Musk appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Friday in a sprawling interview that touched on a variety of topics, including the development of the Tesla Roadster.

"We're getting close to demonstrating the prototype," Musk told Rogan. "And I think this will be … one thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable."

"How so?" Rogan asked.

TESLA'S SELF-DRIVING CARS UNDER FIRE AGAIN

"Whether it's good or bad, it will be unforgettable," Musk said. "My friend Peter Thiel, you know, once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don't have flying cars."

Rogan asked for specifics about the technology, like whether the automobile would have a "retractable wing," but Musk just said the unveiling "has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever."

Musk said that the car would "hopefully" be unveiled "in a couple months."

THE WORLD'S FIRST FLYING CAR IS READY FOR TAKEOFF

"We need to make sure that it works," he said. "Like, this is some crazy, crazy technology we got in this car. Crazy technology. Crazy crazy."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 456.56 +16.46 +3.74%

Tesla reported record third-quarter revenue on Oct. 22 that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by the highest quarterly sales of its electric vehicles as U.S. buyers rushed to lock in a key tax credit ahead of its expiration in September.

However, Tesla's profit failed to live up to analysts' expectations, in part due to tariff and research costs, as well as a drop in income from regulatory credits that are expected to continue to fade away with recent legislation passed by the Trump administration.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Demand for Tesla's vehicles and those of its rivals is also expected to drop through the rest of the year without the tax credits that have been a key driver of EV sales.