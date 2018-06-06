Former Canadian prime minister talks trade with US
Former prime minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, reacts to dispute between Trump and Trudeau at the G7 summit and discusses the North Korea summit on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Former prime minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, reacts to dispute between Trump and Trudeau at the G7 summit and discusses the North Korea summit on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
President Trump and Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore for historic United States-North Korea summit; Senator Lindsey Graham shares his perspective on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Trump calls for readmitting Russia to the G7 meeting; former prime minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, speaks out against this idea on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Former House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy faces backlash from fellow Republicans for defending the FBI's use of an informant in the 2016 Trump campaign; reaction from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says if the Department of Justice fully cooperated and provided House investigators with all of the requested documents the investigation would end.
Will the United States-North Korea summit happen? 'Nuclear Showdown' author Gordon Chang shares insight.
Utah native freed after two years behind bars in Venezuela; Rep. Lee Zeldin reacts on 'Sunday Morning Futures' and discusses potential U.S.-North Korea summit.
The Trump administration continues to push for border wall funding; senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway weighs in on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Rep. Devin Nunes on 'Sunday Morning Futures' speaks out about information about the DOJ reported by multiple news outlets regarding a possible informant within the Trump campaign.
Rep. Michael McCaul supports Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and discusses lawmakers' push to force a House vote on immigration bills on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Israel's ambassador to the U.N. speaks out on 'Sunday Morning Futures' about problems with the Iran nuclear agreement.
The deadline approaches for Trump to decide if the United States is pulling out of the Iran deal; former Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman shares his take on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Nancy Pelosi vows to run for House speaker again if the Democrats win back the majority; current House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy weighs in on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
A list of questions which special counsel Mueller would reportedly like to ask Trump is leaked; Former attorney general Michael Mukasey shares perspective on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
Senator Lindsey Graham says on 'Sunday Morning Futures' that he wants James Comey and Loretta Lynch to answer questions before Congress.
Senator Lindsey Graham reacts to historic meeting between North and South Korea and discusses Trump's foreign policy on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says on 'Sunday Morning Futures' that potential 'major irregularities' exist at the State Department.
Rep. Goodlatte on 'Sunday Morning Futures' explains Republican push to receive un-redacted Comey memos as wells as documents related to potential FISA abuse and the Clinton investigation.
House Armed Services Committee Chair Mac Thornberry says on 'Sunday Morning Futures' that a limited military strike should be considered after chemical attack in Syria.
'The Coming Collapse of China' author Gordon Chang says on 'Sunday Morning Futures' that Trump is making the right moves when it comes to trade and China.