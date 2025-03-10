Expand / Collapse search
Trump says US will experience 'period of transition' when asked if economy could see a recession this year

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said there's 'no chance' of an economic decline

President Donald Trump sits down with Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’ video

Trump says he paused some tariffs to ‘help’ Mexico and Canada to a ‘certain extent’

President Donald Trump declined to explicitly rule out a full-blown recession for the U.S. economy this year, telling Maria Bartiromo in a recent "Sunday Morning Futures" exclusive that the country will see a "period of transition" as his policies take effect.

"I hate to predict things like that," he said of a recession. "There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big. We're bringing wealth back to America. That's a big thing… it takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us."

The president's comments come amid some business leaders' instability concerns over tariffs imposed on China, Canada and Mexico, as well as growing concerns of a potential economic slowdown. 

TRUMP PRAISES ‘REAL PATRIOT’ ELON MUSK FOR ‘OPENING A LOT OF EYES’ WITH DOGE

The Atlanta Federal Reserve has predicted a contraction of -2.8% in the first quarter, Bartiromo pointed out.

President Donald Trump discusses his latest talks with Iran, shedding light on how he prefers to negotiate a deal. video

Trump reveals to Maria Bartiromo he's written a letter to Iran to negotiate deal

Goldman Sachs raised the expectations of a recession within the next 12 months to 20%, while JP Morgan says the probability of a recession stands at 35%.

TRUMP'S PLAN TO REVIVE US SHIPBUILDING SENDS ‘CRITICAL SIGNAL’ TO CHINA AMID FLARING TRADE TENSIONS: EXPERT

FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo previews her exclusive interview with President Donald Trump and his reasoning for the most recent tariff negotiation. video

President Trump talks tariffs: 'We're not going to let people take advantage' of US

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick offered a more definitive answer when asked about the possibility of a recession on Sunday, telling NBC News' "Meet the Press" he would "never bet on" one.

"There's going to be no recession in America… no chance," he said.

