Customers at major US banks hit with deposit delays

Several major U.S. banks on Friday experienced outages caused by a processing issue that led to deposit delays for customers.

Bank of America , Wells Fargo, Chase, Truist and U.S. Bank were among the institutions affected.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Federal Reserve said on its website that the processing issue at its private sector automated clearing house operator had "resulted in a number of ACH entries having certain data elements obscured." Those items were "not able to be processed by receiving depository financial institutions" due to the issue, according to the alert.

"All Federal Reserve Financial Services are operating normally," the Federal Reserve said in the afternoon.

JPMORGAN'S JAMIE DIMON WARNS BUSINESS-FRIENDLY TEXAS OVER LAWS AIMED AT WALL STREET FIRMS

The Clearing House spokesperson Greg MacSweeney told FOX Business it "experienced an ACH processing issue which impacted less than 1% of the daily ACH volume in the United States."

The Clearing House runs EPN, the payments network that the Federal Reserve pointed to as having experienced the issue. The EPN "handles essentially half the U.S. commercial ACH volume," according to its website.

"TCH is working with the financial institutions who have customers that have been impacted," MacSweeney continued.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 28.43 +0.81 +2.93% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 41.60 +1.10 +2.73% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 142.99 +1.59 +1.12% TFC TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP. 31.18 +1.21 +4.02% USB U.S. BANCORP 35.48 +1.15 +3.35%

"A system issue affected ACH debits and credits sent to us, as well as to other banks," a Chase spokesperson told FOX Business. "The originators of these deposits are working to resend the payment files and we will post them as soon as we can."

Bank of America said in a message to customers that "your accounts remain secure, and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received."

Wells Fargo referred FOX Business to MacSweeney's statement; the bank said on X that its "technical teams are aware and working to resolve this issue as quickly as they can."

Truist and U.S. Bank did not respond to FOX Business' requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS