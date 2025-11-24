Aston Martin partners with 'Spider-Man' star's non-alcoholic beer brand

British automaker Aston Martin launched a multiyear partnership with Tom Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand.

With the partnership, Holland's brand, Bero, will become a prominent feature across core elements of the Aston Martin brand, including collaborative content and global events. There will also be collaborative products, though the companies haven't yet specified what those will be.

Bero CEO John Herman said the Aston Martin brand "exemplifies performance, British mastery and craftsmanship" and that the company is seeking to "create experiences for people who seek an enriched lifestyle."

TOM HOLLAND'S BERO TAPS INTO SURGING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET

Bero debuted in 2024 as many companies began to tap into the non-alcoholic beer market that has been gaining traction among consumers. While Bero has announced several partnerships since its launch, and made its way onto Target shelves, this marks its first major deal with an auto brand.

NEW CAR PRICES SOAR TO HISTORIC HIGH AS BUYERS FACE MOUNTING STICKER SHOCK

It's far from the first partnership for Aston Martin, which was founded in London by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford in 1913 and became synonymous with the spy character James Bond. For instance, in September, Aston Martin's Formula One team, Aston Martin Aramco, teamed up with Glenfiddich to become its official whisky partner.

NEW CAR DOWN PAYMENTS HIT 4-YEAR LOW AS BUYERS STRUGGLE WITH AFFORDABILITY CHALLENGES

"The partnership was born from a shared dedication to craftsmanship, performance and the mutual pursuit of refined experiences. Just as we design cars to excite and inspire our customers, BERO is redefining the world of alcohol-free beverages to create an authentic experience for beer lovers," said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s chief creative officer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE