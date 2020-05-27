Who is San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Mary Daly has a ringside seat to the central bank's fast and furious efforts to stave off an economic catastrophe caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whichever scenario occurs, this is going to be a slow recovery and not a sharp rebound,” Daly, a participating member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, said during a recent interview on the SiriusXM program “Wharton.”

A labor economist who dropped out of high school, Daly went on to earn a Ph.D. from Syracuse University and eventually joined the San Francisco Fed's research department in 1996. After rising through the district bank's ranks, Daly was picked in 2018 to lead it.

She is one of three female Fed regional bank presidents and is the first lesbian to hold a Fed policymaking post.

The San Francisco Fed represents the 12th district in the U.S., which is the nation's largest by area and population. After the New York bank, the San Francisco Fed is the second-largest by assets held.

