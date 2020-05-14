Who is Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Since the coronavirus lockdown began two months ago, Robert Kaplan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, has played a critical role in how the central bank has responded to the economic standstill caused by lockdown orders issued in response to the pandemic.

Kaplan is a voting member of the 10-person rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

The 63-year-old serves as the president and CEO of the Dallas Fed, which is one of the 12 district reserve banks. He took office in September 2015.

Kapland was born and raised in Prairie Village, Kan., and he graduated from the University of Kansas and went on to earn his master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Kaplan spent 23 years of his career at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He became a partner in 1990, and served as co-chair of the firm's partnership committee. He eventually became vice chairman of Goldman Sachs with global responsibility for the firm's investment banking and investment management divisions.

After his 23-year career, Kaplan became a senior director of the firm.

He serves as chairman of Project A.L.S. and co-chairs the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, a glgobal venture philanthropy firm. He's also a board member of Harvard Medical School.

