Who is St. Louis Fed President James Bullard?

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, like other central bank leaders, has provided pivotal insights into the worst economic catastrophe since the Great Depression.

"I think we can get around this, and we can open up the economy in a way that's safe," Bullard said in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance. "The third quarter would be a transition quarter, but I don't really think we have to be thinking about many, many years of poor growth and high unemployment."

Bullard joined the St. Louis Fed in 1990 as an economist in the research division. Before he became president in April 2008, Bullard was vice president and deputy director of research for monetary analysis.

According to Fed salary figures released in 2015, Bullard was earning about $339,700 per year, on the low end of the 12 district banks.

Bullard is an honorary professor of economics at Washington University in St. Louis, where he also sits on the advisory council of the economics department.

In June 2019, Bullard said White House officials had approached him about the possibility of serving on the Fed's board of governors. There are two vacancies on the board.

A native of Minnesota, Bullard received his doctorate in economics from Indiana University in Bloomington.

He is not currently a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

