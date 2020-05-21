Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Who is Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester?

Mester skews on the hawkish side of monetary policy

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Edward Lawrence breaks down the minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting at the end of April which said coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on the economy. video

Fed minutes: Coronavirus led to uncertain economic future

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence breaks down the minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting at the end of April which said coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on the economy.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

A voting member of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee this year, Loretta Mester has played an important role in helping to craft the U.S. central bank's fast and furious response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mester is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, a role assumed in June 2014, and is one of the 10 voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee.

WHO IS JEROME POWELL?

Mester started her central bank career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia in 1985 as an economist. In 2000, she became a senior vice president and director of research, and in 2010, she was named as an executive vice president.

In 2018, she was a candidate for the Fed's vice chair position; however, the role ultimately went to Richard Clarida.

WHO IS NEEL KASHKARI?

Prior to the coronavirus crisis, she tended to vote for higher interest rates than her central bank colleagues. In September 2016 and November 2016, she cast two dissenting votes, pushing for policymakers to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point from their range of 0 percent to 0.25 percent.

Previously, she's taught undergraduate finance and MBA programs at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and in the finance doctorate program at New York University.

Mester received her doctorate in economics from Princeton University.

WHO IS ROBERT KAPLAN?