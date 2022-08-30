Warren Buffett portrait: High-tech art raises $75K for charity

The auction of a high-tech signed portrait of Warren Buffett wrapped up Tuesday night on the Oracle of Omaha's 92nd birthday.

The winning bid in the eBay auction raised $75,100 for one of his favorite charities.

The portrait created by Motiva Art features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out 11 of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO’s best-known quotes.

A previous portrait of Buffett painted by performance artist Michael Israel in 10 minutes outside the Berkshire annual meeting attracted a $100,000 price in 2008.

The money raised will go to Girls Inc. of Omaha, which provides educational, cultural and recreational programs for young women in Buffett's hometown.

The nonprofit has benefited from a number of other items the investor has auctioned off over the years.

Before the pandemic, Buffett auctioned off private lunches every year for 20 years and regularly raised millions for charity.

The June lunch auction that raised $19 million for the California-based Glide Foundation that helps the homeless in San Francisco attracted such an astronomical winning bid because Buffett said this year's auction would be the final one.

Buffett once sold an old wallet of his that contained a stock tip, raising $210,000 for the organization. And in 2015, someone paid more than $122,000 for Buffett's 2006 Cadillac with his signature on the dashboard.

