Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett portrait: High-tech art raises $75K for charity

The auction of a high-tech portrait of Warren Buffett did not come close to the $19 million someone paid to have lunch with the billionaire

The auction of a high-tech signed portrait of Warren Buffett wrapped up Tuesday night on the Oracle of Omaha's 92nd birthday.

The winning bid in the eBay auction raised $75,100 for one of his favorite charities.

The portrait created by Motiva Art features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out 11 of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO’s best-known quotes.

A previous portrait of Buffett painted by performance artist Michael Israel in 10 minutes outside the Berkshire annual meeting attracted a $100,000 price in 2008.

A high-tech signed portrait of Warren Buffett

Billionaire Warren Buffett auctioned off this high-tech signed portrait of himself to raise money for one of his favorite charities. (Motiva Art via AP / AP Newsroom)

The money raised will go to Girls Inc. of Omaha, which provides educational, cultural and recreational programs for young women in Buffett's hometown. 

The nonprofit has benefited from a number of other items the investor has auctioned off over the years.

Photo of Warren Buffett speaking

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File / AP Newsroom)

Before the pandemic, Buffett auctioned off private lunches every year for 20 years and regularly raised millions for charity.

The June lunch auction that raised $19 million for the California-based Glide Foundation that helps the homeless in San Francisco attracted such an astronomical winning bid because Buffett said this year's auction would be the final one. 

Warren Buffett in a suit and tie

Philanthropist Warren Buffett at the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration. (Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage / Getty Images)

Buffett once sold an old wallet of his that contained a stock tip, raising $210,000 for the organization. And in 2015, someone paid more than $122,000 for Buffett's 2006 Cadillac with his signature on the dashboard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.