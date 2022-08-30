Bill Gates gives Warren Buffett a 92nd birthday shoutout on Instagram

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett got a birthday shoutout Tuesday on Instagram from a fellow billionaire.

Buffett, a billionaire investor known as the "Oracle of Omaha," celebrated his 92nd birthday Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates posted four unique photos on his Instagram along with a friendly note.

"Life is more fun when you have a friend like Warren," Gates wrote. "Happy 92nd birthday!"

The first photo in the Instagram carousel showed Gates and Buffett sipping drinks while sitting at what looks like a counter at a diner. In the second, the pair posed for the camera in costumes, with Gates donning a crown and mantle and Buffett wearing a long wig and fake beard.

The other two photos showed apparent moments of levity between the longtime friends.

Gates, whom Forbes estimates has a net worth of $109.8 billion as of press time, sat on the board of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway from 2004 to 2020, when the Microsoft co-founder stepped down to focus on his philanthropic efforts. Buffett served on the Gates Foundation board but stepped down from it and all corporate boards other than Berkshire's in 2021.

Gates, his now ex-wife Melinda French Gates and Buffett worked together to create the Giving Pledge in 2010. Since then, many notable billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg, Mackenzie Scott, Bill Ackman and Elon Musk, have signed the pledge to give away at least 50% of their wealth to charitable causes.