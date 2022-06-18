Warren Buffett's final charity lunch sets eBay record

Warren Buffett saved the best and biggest for last as the auction for lunch with the billionaire set a record.

A person bid more than $19 million to dine with the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ in the 21st and final time that the businessman auctioned a private lunch to benefit a San Francisco charity.

The winning bidder couldn't immediately be identified.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive item ever sold on the company's website to benefit charity.

The winning bid in the eBay auction that ended on Friday night far topped the previous record of $4.57 million, paid in 2019 by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun.

WARREN BUFFETT'S CHARITY LUNCH RETURNS, BUT FOR THE LAST TIME

The auction proceeds go to Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco that helps the poor, homeless or those battling substance abuse.

Buffett, 91, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway has held 21 of the auctions, raising more than $53.2 million for the charity.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the lunches from being held in 2020 and 2021.

BUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BUYS EVEN MORE OCCIDENTAL SHARES

This year's winner and up to seven guests will dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan.

It is said that during those lunches, Buffett will talk about anything but where he is investing next.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 403,150.00 -821.00 -0.20%

Previous winners of the auction are hedge fund managers David Einhorn and Ted Weschler.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Weschler became a Berkshire portfolio manager. He paid a combined $5.25 million to win the 2010 and 2011 auctions.

Reuters contributed to this report.