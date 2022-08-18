'Better Call Saul' series finale gives nod to billionaire Warren Buffett

As "Better Call Saul" wrapped up its series after six seasons Monday, the hit crime drama gave a nod to billionaire businessman Warren Buffett.

In the beginning of the finale, a flashback of season five, episode eight’s "Bagman" shows Jimmy McGill — also known as Saul Goodman and played by Bob Odenkirk — trekking through the desert on a mission to transport $7 million with another character.

The pair contemplated whether they should take the money and run. Also featured in the scene, Goodman shared how he would spend the cash if he had a time machine.

"Heh, it's easy," Goodman responded. "May 10, 1965. That's the day Warren Buffett took over at Berkshire Hathaway. I figure, got $1 million left from building the time machine, so I'd take my half and just stick it into Berkshire, and then I come back here, and I'm a billionaire."

Buffett’s net worth is more than $106 billion present-day. However, back in the 1960s he regretted investing in Berkshire Hathaway, a failing textile company with cheap stock at the time.

Later, he discovered it was the foundation of his career.

In 1964, Buffett had about 7 percent of the company's shares and by early May 1965, Buffett Partnership took over the company.

Berkshire was worth about $19 a share in 1965, according to "The Complete Financial History of Berkshire Hathaway" by Adam Mead.

If McGill had invested his $500,000 at that price, he would have received around 26,300 of Berkshire's Class A shares, according to Business Insider.

Meanwhile, Buffett has been candid about his admiration for the "Breaking Bad" series in the past as "Better Call Saul" is a spinoff for the show.

In 2013, he was vocal about giving the hit show an "A+," and even kicked off a Berkshire meeting with a "Breaking Bad" parody. In 2015, Buffett was also invited as a VIP guest on the set of "Better Call Saul" Season 2.