Space business

Varney on Bezos’ ‘inspiring’ Blue Origin launch: ‘Human progress needs a spirit of adventure’

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin completes first human spaceflight

Varney on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launch: ‘Human progress needs a spirit of adventure’

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, arguing billionaires are 'helping America's space industry.'

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney praises Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ ‘inspiring’ space launch and the world's wealthiest people dipping into the private space industry, adding that "human progress needs a spirit of adventure."

STUART VARNEY: Should all this money be spent, when there are serious problems here on earth? My answer: Yes! It’s not taxpayer money. And besides, money is not the answer to all our problems. Human progress needs a spirit of adventure, probing new frontiers: give me that over more welfare any day.

ELON MUSK WISHES JEFF BEZOS, BLUE ORIGIN CREW GOOD LUCK AHEAD OF SPACEFLIGHT

Isn’t the billionaire space race is an example of gross financial inequality?  My answer: there’s nothing gross about rich people opening the universe to the rest of us, albeit in a very small way. And lest we forget, this is private money. These guys made it, and they should decide where it’s spent. And if they’re starting a whole new industry, so much the better.

BLUE ORIGIN, VIRGIN GALACTIC, SPACEX HUBS COULD HELP BOOST LOCAL REAL ESTATE PRICES

Aren’t Branson, Bezos and Musk just ego-maniacs? Well, that may be true, but their egos are contributing to the public good: scientific progress is, in itself, good. And, these guys are helping America’s space industry, not China’s!

As you can tell, I’m all in favor of private space enterprise. I find it inspiring: Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are putting their lives on the line. They don’t have to. But they’re doing it. And one day, perhaps my grandchildren will be able to do a space trip of their own. What’s wrong with that?