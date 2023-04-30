Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says ‘It all went south’ for Elon Musk after buying the social media giant

Jack Dorsey gave his unfiltered perspective on Elon Musk’s purchase and leadership of Twitter this weekend while speaking with users of Bluesky, a Twitter alternative the billionaire is backing.

"No," Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, answered a Bluesky user on Friday who asked if he thought Musk was the best leader for the platform, Bloomberg reported. "Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing [of the purchase] was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south."

Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion last October, following a protracted legal battle in which he tried to get out of the sale. After the purchase, the SpaceX CEO began laying off thousands of employees, claiming the company was losing $4 million a day.

He also controversially began charging Twitter users $8 a month in April to receive a "blue check," ending the platform’s previous verification system.

"Payment as proof of human is a trap and I’m not aligned with that at all," Dorsey added on the invitation-only platform. "The payment systems being used for that proof exclude millions if not billions of people."

Official agencies and some notable users with a large number of followers have maintained their blue checkmarks or have been given gray ones that signify a government agency or official.

Dorsey had previously been friendly with Musk and a year ago he tweeted, "Elon is the singular solution I trust" regarding the platform. "I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Amid the November layoffs, Dorsey apologized for growing the company "too quickly."

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," he wrote on Nov. 5. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."

But on Friday, Dorsey said to Bluesky users that Twitter "would have never survived as a public company."

"Would you rather have had it owned by hedge funds and Wall Street activists? That was the only alternative," he argued.

Fox Business has reached out to Twitter for comment.