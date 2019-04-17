Poland PM, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explore electric vehicle factory

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants Telsa CEO Elon Musk to do business in his country. He said the economy is tailor-made for a brand new electric vehicle factory.

“We have a very good environment to do business in Poland,” Morawiecki told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

Morawiecki said that he had spoken to the tech entrepreneur about investing in the country that was recently upgraded to a developed economy.

“It’s like very vibrant Schumpeterian type environment with relatively low taxes and very talented pool of labor force,” he said.

Aside from a vibrant economy, Morawiecki said he can also offer Musk incentives above and beyond what the European Union will allow.

“We are offering money to train, retrain, to employ people, to some tax relief in terms of property tax and also we are offering a very good environment,” he said.

What’s more, manufacturing and software development companies, including LG Chem, are flocking to Poland because they are becoming a “kind of Silicon Valley of the European Union.”

“We have invested a lot in electro mobility, electric cars, clean buses, clean trains, artificial intelligence,” he said,

Morawiecki added that Poland has some of the best computer programmers in Europe today.

Polish programmers from two universities recently ranked in the top six in the world coding championship.