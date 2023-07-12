PHOTOS: ‘Summer camp for billionaires’ underway in Sun Valley, Idaho

The business world's heaviest hitters are gathering in Sun Valley, Idaho for the annual event hosted by investment firm Allen & Company dubbed "summer camp for billionaires" where deals are made and relationships are cultivated. It also comes as the actors and writers voted to strike for the first time since 1960.

This year's attendees did not disappoint billionaire Warren Buffett, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, fresh off his score against the FTC which is trying to block his $69 billion deal with Microsoft, are among a few of the many attendees. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was even sighted paling around with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 343.54 -1.81 -0.52% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 134.30 +3.50 +2.68% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 90.46 +0.30 +0.33% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 89.54 -0.46 -0.51% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 342.66 +5.46 +1.62%

