Steve Jobs memoir to feature personal notes, speeches from Apple co-founder’s archives

A small group of Steve Jobs' family and friends led by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, are releasing a collection of the late Apple co-founder and CEO's words of wisdom and thoughts on his own life in a memoir of sorts.

The book, titled "Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words," will be released by the Steve Jobs Archive in digital form on April 11 for free.

It's been more than 11 years since Jobs died after a long battle with cancer. And while his life has been well documented from the perspective of others, he never wrote a memoir of his own.

"He has been written about, but this is actually his writing and his work," Powell Jobs told The Washington Post of the project. "So there’s no intermediary."

The Steve Jobs Archive touts the posthumous memoir as "a curated collection of Steve's speeches, interviews and correspondence" that "offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world's most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work."

Within it, the description states, Jobs "shares his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all."