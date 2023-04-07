Expand / Collapse search
Steve Jobs memoir to feature personal notes, speeches from Apple co-founder’s archives

Steve Jobs' memoir, 'Make Something Wonderful,' will be released on April 11 for free

A small group of Steve Jobs' family and friends led by his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, are releasing a collection of the late Apple co-founder and CEO's words of wisdom and thoughts on his own life in a memoir of sorts.

Steve Jobs

Apple CEO Steve Jobs delivers a keynote address at the 2005 Macworld Expo January 11, 2005, in San Francisco, California. Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, is leading a project to release a posthumous memoir of her husband's life. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The book, titled "Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words," will be released by the Steve Jobs Archive in digital form on April 11 for free.

STEVE JOBS, THROUGH THE YEARS

It's been more than 11 years since Jobs died after a long battle with cancer. And while his life has been well documented from the perspective of others, he never wrote a memoir of his own. 

Steve Jobs and his wife, Lauren Powell Jobs

Steve Jobs, Apple CEO, leans his forehead against his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, after delivering the keynote address to the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Moscone West in San Francisco, Calif., Monday, June 6, 2011. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"He has been written about, but this is actually his writing and his work," Powell Jobs told The Washington Post of the project. "So there’s no intermediary."

SELF-MADE BILLIONAIRE SHARES THE SECRET TO SUCCESS FOR YOUNG GENERATIONS

The Steve Jobs Archive touts the posthumous memoir as "a curated collection of Steve's speeches, interviews and correspondence" that "offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world's most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work."

Steve Jobs memorial photo

A photo of Apple's founder Steve Jobs stands on a computer at Apple's flagship store on New York's 5th Avenue, Oct. 5, 2011. Apple founder and visionary Steve Jobs died from cancer on Oct. 5, 2011, aged 56. (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Within it, the description states, Jobs "shares his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all."