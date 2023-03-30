Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to additional federal charges

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty Thursday to five additional federal charges brought against him by prosecutors in connection with the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire.

Including the latest two rounds of charges, the former executive faces 13 federal counts. If convicted, he could face more than 150 years in prison.

Bankman-Fried appeared in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to be arraigned on the third superseding indictment brought against him, which was unsealed just days ago.

The latest charge brought against the former crypto titan is conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Prosecutors allege he directed a $40 million cryptocurrency bribe to one or more Chinese government officials to unfreeze assets held there through Alameda Research, the crypto trading hedge fund he founded.

Bankman-Fried is facing a dozen other federal charges related to the collapse of FTX, accusing him of securities fraud, looting the platform for personal gain, and making illegal political contributions.

In total, Bankman-Fried reportedly spent upward of $40 million on campaign donations in the 2022 midterm cycle, with the vast majority going to Democrats.

Bankman-Fried will return to his parents' California home on house arrest on a $250 million bond until his trial, which is slated for October.

