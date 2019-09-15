Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line takes over fashion week after $50M investment

When you take a celebrity like Rihanna and combine her pop star approach with lingerie line Savage X Fenty, you get an unorthodox runway that dominates New York Fashion Week.

The second annual collection debuted on Thursday at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and was a lively closeout to the week-long fashion celebration.

Savage X Fenty 2019 Collection

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Rihanna talks to media backstage after Savage X Fenty fashions are shown in a performance at the Brooklyn Navy Yard at the end of Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 12, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical land to debut her second season of Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)

Just like the previous season, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line featured models of all shapes, sizes and colors on the runway, two of which were pregnant.

“My mission is to just have women all over the world feel comfortable and sexy and have fun with lingerie,” Rihanna told The Associated Press backstage.

The 31-year-old Barbadian fashion designer added, “I think tonight was just one of those experiences that I wanted people to feel that energy. I wanted them to feel all the different body types, all the different women in different stages of their womanhood.”

Rihanna’s highly anticipated runway comes at a time when the brand snagged $50 million investment last month from rapper Jay-Z’s venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners LLC and growth-equity firm Avenir Growth Capital, according to Billboard.

The brand also landed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime Video that will allow participating members to access at-home streaming of the show starting Sept. 20.

The rest of the collection included 50 looks comprised of lacy, fishnet or satin bralettes and undergarments. Other notable pieces included an assortment of body suits and pajamas. The sultry looks were juxtaposed with the interactive showcase’s lush tropical and arid desert backdrops.

Each model walked through the moving biomes in a choreographed sequence that emulated dance and animal-inspired movements. Some wore ensembles in neon, animal print, nude and jewel tones.

The fall-winter Savage X Fenty collection was available for purchase immediately after the show.

“When you hear the word savage, it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Rihanna explained. “It’s a confident word. It’s a word that is fearless, and I feel like the women here tonight represented that word, savage, and I feel every woman has a savage inside of them, whether they found it or not. It’s there.”

Rihanna also rolled out an update to her #iamsavage Collection, which boasts a variety of lingerie essentials that are mostly under $20 and feature a rose gold logo.

Savage X Fenty is available in sizes that range from 32A to 40DDD in bras and XS to 3X in undies and sleepwear. Many pieces can be bought for less than $100.

