Rihanna named world's richest female musician by Forbes

With a $600 million fortune, Rihanna certainly knows what it means to “work, work, work, work, work, work,” as the lyrics to her 2016 hit song would suggest.

Not only is the 31-year-old singer among the richest self-made women in America, according to a Forbes’ list released Tuesday, she is also the richest female musician in the world, according to the outlet.

The Barbados-born entrepreneur is even wealthier than Beyoncé, who has $400 million.

Rihanna’s cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, has significantly helped her build her fortune. She started the brand in September 2017 at Sephora and last year, the company made an estimated $570 million, Forbes reported.

"Work" singer Rihanna was named America's 37th richest self-made woman and the world's wealthiest female musician by Forbes on Tuesday. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

According to the outlet, Fenty’s success has been, in part, to social media. The cosmetics line is also set apart from others’ because of its expansive foundation options. While most cosmetic brands have a few shades of foundation, Fenty offers 40 shades.

The company -- which Forbes estimates to be worth $3 billion -- is also partially owned by LVMH, the French luxury goods conglomerate. The partnership between the “Diamonds” singer and LVMH has also led to a fashion line based in Paris called Fenty, which was announced in May.

According to the New York Times Style section, "Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987."

The “Umbrella” singer also has the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, along with TechStyle Fashion Group based in Los Angeles.

Forbes also noted how Rihanna has overcome hardships to get to where she is today, including on the list of self-made women. The outlet cited her abusive father and the assault by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.

Overall, the “Stay” singer is numbered at 37 on the list of America’s self-made women, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Kylie Jenner.

The list of 80 successful self-made women, ages ranging from 21 to 92, are worth a combined $81.3 billion. Among the 80 women selected, 25 of them are billionaires.

Fox Business’ Katherine Lam and Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.