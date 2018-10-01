Pfizer CEO Ian Read to step down at year's end, will remain executive chairman

The CEO of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Ian Read, will step down at the end of the year, the Groton, Connecticut, corporation said Monday.

Read, 56, who has been at the helm since December 2010, will remain as executive chairman of the board and be succeeded by deputy Alberta Bourla, the current chief operating officer.

“Now is the right time for a leadership change, and Albert is the right person to guide Pfizer through the coming era,” Read said. “With 25 years at Pfizer, he has developed an extensive knowledge of the industry and demonstrated an ability to build and grow businesses. With Albert at the helm, our dedicated colleagues across the globe are poised to deliver the next stage of growth.”

Since Read assumed the role of chief executive eight years ago, the company has received 30 FDA approvals, with the potential for approximately 25-30 approvals through 2022. The company also dealt with the blow of losing patent protection on its blockbuster drug Lipitor, used to treat high cholesterol. The company will also lose patent protection on its pain drug, Lyrica, which generated $3.5 billion in U.S. sales last year, in December.