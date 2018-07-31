Search

Pfizer beats profit estimates on higher sales of Prevnar, Xeljanz

EarningsReuters

FBN's Kristina Partisnevelos on President Trump's push to lower drug prices.video

Pfizer changes tune on drug price hikes after Trump call

FBN's Kristina Partisnevelos on President Trump's push to lower drug prices.

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by higher sales of pneumonia vaccine Prevnar and arthritis drug Xeljanz.

Continue Reading Below

The company lowered its 2018 revenue expectation to between $53 billion and $55 billion, from $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion, due to a strengthening dollar.

Net income rose to $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $3.07 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 81 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 74 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $13.47 billion, ahead of expectations of $13.31 billion.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $2.95 and $3.05, from $2.90 to $3.00 earlier.

Pfizer said the new forecast reflects $6.1 billion worth of share repurchases already completed in 2018.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)