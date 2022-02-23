NYC real estate developer Don Peebles' advice on how to achieve the American dream

New York City real estate developer Don Peebles outlined how he was able to achieve the American Dream and shared advice as to how others can also reach success on FOX Business Wednesday.

In an appearance on a "Making Money with Charles Payne" special called "Black History and Achieving the Dream," the Peebles Corporation founder and CEO, who is one of the wealthiest African-American real estate developers in the United States, revealed his inspiration was his grandfather who worked as a doorman in Washington, D.C.

"My grandfather had a tremendous influence on me," he told host Charles Payne on Wednesday, noting that his grandfather’s story reminded him "that Black Americans were opening doors for other people, but economic opportunities were not being opened for them."

Peebles noted that his grandfather was "an optimist" who "believed in access to the American dream" and "felt his kids, my mother, would do better and his grandkids would have access to the American dream."

"And so he prepared me for the belief that I could do the things that I have accomplished and that only could I do them in this country," he continued, in the episode that celebrated Black History Month.

BLACK HISTORY THROUGH THE YEARS: 10 FAMOUS FIGURES IN THE US

The real estate entrepreneur founded the Peebles Corporation, a privately held national real estate investment and development company, in 1983, according to the company’s website. The company specializes in residential, hospitality, retail and mixed-use commercial properties.

The website noted that the Peebles Corporation "has become an industry leader with a portfolio of active and completed developments totaling more than 10 million square feet and $8 billion in the gateway cities of New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Miami, San Francisco, and Los Angeles."



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS



Peebles’ net worth was estimated at more than $700 million in 2015, Forbes reported at the time.

Peebles stressed on Wednesday that "one of the things that is necessary to be successful is the belief and optimism."

"My mother told me that ‘can’t’ and ‘no’ should not be in my vocabulary; that I should be able to achieve the dreams and goals I want to achieve and that are available to me," he continued.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"There is no excuse not to go out there and pursue your goals and your dreams; don’t let society implement or impose a sense of inferiority on you," he added.

"I think that is one of the things that is very dangerous right now in this country."