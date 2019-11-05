Marriott CEO to have cancer surgery

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson confirmed he will have surgery to treat pancreatic cancer.

At the conclusion of the company's earnings call on Tuesday, Sorenson told investors:

"On a more personal note, I'm also appreciative for your many kind words of support. I've completed chemo, radiation and immunotherapy over the last six months. Next step is surgery. I've been working throughout and I'm still getting in my morning runs. I'm sorry, I'll have to miss our upcoming holiday party in New York, but expect to be with you on the next earnings call in February and look forward to seeing many of you in person in 2020." - Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson/Earnings Call Transcript

In May Sorenson disclosed he had been diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer delivering an upbeat statement.

"The cancer was discovered early. It does not appear to have spread and the medical team – and I – are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure. In the meantime, I intend to continue working at the company I love. Let me make one request, look ahead with me. We have great work underway at Marriott. I am as excited by what we can accomplish together as I have ever been.” - Marriott International Statement on Health of President & CEO Arne Sorenson

On Tuesday, the world's largest hotel said it earned $1.47 per share, below the $1.70 earned during the same period a year ago.