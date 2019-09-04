Judge in Epstein case to hear arguments over possible release of new court records

On the brink of a Wednesday Manhattan federal court hearing to discuss the possible release of new court records related to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex crimes, an attorney has asked the judge not to release his client’s name, claiming the information released could be “life-changing,” court records show.

Attorney Nicholas Lewin submitted the letter on Tuesday on behalf of his client, a John Doe, citing the mysterious man's "reputational rights."

At Wednesday’s 9 a.m. hearing, a judge will discuss whether to release a trove of previously sealed court records related to a civil lawsuit filed against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, by one of the financier’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has already made public more than 2,000 pages in the since-settled defamation lawsuit.

Epstein – who was reportedly worth more than $550 million – was indicted in July on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, according to court records.

He was found unconscious on the morning of Aug. 10, in his jail cell at lower Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The New York City medical examiner determined Epstein had committed suicide by hanging.

The first release of court records – unsealed the day before Epstein's death – contained graphic claims against Epstein and several of his former associates. Giuffre alleges she was trafficked internationally to have sex with prominent American politicians, business executives and world leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

