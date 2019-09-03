Epstein's recruiters used NYC dance studios as 'hunting ground': report

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used recruiters who worked through New York City dance studios to find him a supply of alleged victims.

Recruiters would apparently filter through ballet studios to find women for the financier – exploiting the “level of trust” between ballet dancers and others in the dance world for Epstein’s benefit, according to The New York Times, which cites two lawsuits filed earlier this month, as well as victims’ own accounts.

“There is that kind of inherent trust, we’re all part of the same community,” said former dancer Nadia Vostrikov, who claims she was recruited by a woman at a city studio in 2013, according to the report. “You wouldn’t share that kind of unsafe opportunity with someone.”

The Times told stories of at least three other victims, including Lisa, who was also approached by a dancer in 2002, when she was 17.

Lisa showed up at Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse with the understanding that she would be leading exercise classes for the multimillionaire. Instead, he had no interest in dancing, and was more focused on “sexually charged” stretches and asking her questions about herself, according to the report.

By Lisa’s third visit at his home, he masturbated and used a sex toy to assault her while she massaged him, the report states. The abuse allegedly went on for eight years.

Court papers also allege Epstein's sex crimes, and plans for such, continued even during the 13-month period he spent behind bars starting in 2008, the report states.

Epstein – who was reportedly worth more than $550 million -- was indicted in July on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, according to court records.

He was found unconscious on the morning of August 10, in his jail cell at lower Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The City Medical Center determined he had committed suicide by hanging.

Last week, a Manhattan federal court judge dismissed the criminal case against Epstein. Victims have since turned their attention to the filing of civil lawsuits against his estate.

Investigators are still probing claims that Epstein worked with co-conspirators, including Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of supplying Epstein with child sex slaves.