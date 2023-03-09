JPMorgan Chase must turn over more records from Jamie Dimon in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit, court rules

JPMorgan Chase must turn over more records from CEO Jamie Dimon in a lawsuit from U.S. Virgin Islands accusing the bank of aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, a U.S. Judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019 – a period after which JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client.

The Virgin Islands suit claimed Epstein used his accounts at the bank to pay for more than 20 sex trafficking victims even as top executives repeatedly flagged troubling abuse allegations against him.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-RELATED LAWSUIT REVEALS EXPLOSIVE NEW DETAILS: REPORT

The lawsuit comes as the bank has filed two complaints in federal court, claiming one of its former bank executives protected Epstein and engaged in sexual assault while working for the company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

JPMorgan declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.