JPMorgan agrees to settle Jeffrey Epstein victim class action lawsuit

JPMorgan Chase has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit from victims of Jeffrey Epstein, the bank announced Monday.

The financial institution has yet to release details regarding the settlement agreement, which it described as an "agreement in principle." JPMorgan had been attempting to fend off the class action lawsuit for months.

"Settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse," the bank and lawyers for the victims wrote in a joint statement.

The statement did not reveal a settlement amount.

The agreement comes weeks after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sat for a deposition with lawyers for the victims. The lawsuit alleged the bank had repeatedly ignored warnings that Epstein has involved in the sex trafficking of young women and girls.

Dimon testified that he played no part in handling Epstein's accounts with the bank.

"Our CEO reaffirmed after his deposition that, as he has previously said, that he never met with him, never emailed him, does not recall ever discussing his accounts internally, and was not involved in any decisions about his account," JP Morgan said in a statement at the time. "There are millions and millions of emails and other documents that have been produced in this case and not one comes close to even suggesting that he had any role in decisions about Epstein’s accounts.

Lawyers for Epstein's victims filed a request to interview Dimon a second time last week. They claimed that the bank had dragged its feet in producing further documents that would have changed their initial questioning of Dimon.

In a letter to Judge Jed Rakoff, an attorney for the Epstein victim wrote that JPMorgan's "untimely" and "inexplicably slow" delivery of documents was a strategic move.

"By way of background, in May this Court admonished JPMC for producing documents at an inexplicably slow rate," the lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, wrote Friday.

The new settlement agreement, however, would render the matter of a second interview moot.

