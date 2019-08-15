Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged recruiter seen for the 1st time since his death

Where in the world has Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged mistress been?

Turns out, the woman accused of recruiting underage girls to have sex with her ex-boyfriend hasn’t been hiding out. The New York Post reports instead, she was spotted eating out at an In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles.

The New York Post captured photos of Ghislaine Maxwell casually eating a burger and fries with her dog while reading, “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.”

Epstein, whom Maxwell reportedly once dated, was found dead in his prison cell one day after more than 2,000 court documents were released from a lawsuit Maxwell settled. Virginia Giuffre sued Maxwell in 2015 for claiming she lied about the accusations lodged against the pair.

Giuffre claimed Maxwell recruited her to work as Epstein’s masseuse when she was 15.

The 57-year-old Maxwell is the daughter of publishing and media giant Robert Maxwell, who died when he fell overboard on a yacht named after her. Robert owned the Daily Mirror, and was accused of tapping into the paper’s employee pension fund to try and stop the demise of his empire.

Ghislaine now faces a new lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Epstein when she was 14. She said Ghislaine and staffers worked to facilitate her abuse.