Messages for Jeffrey Epstein suggest sexual abuse of younger girls: Report

Messages left for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2005 show sinister details of the case juxtaposed against his social life with the rich and famous.

Police seized the message pad from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in October of 2005, the Daily Mail reported. The newspaper said it obtained the messages from police through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Epstein is charged with sex trafficking dozens of girls as young as 14. He has pleaded not guilty.

Fashion agent Jean-Luc Brunel left a message for Epstein at 8:08 a.m. on April 1, 2005, according to the report. The written message states: “He has a teacher for you to teach you how to speak Russian. She is 2 x 8 years old not blonde. Lessons are free and you can have 1st today if call me back.”

Brunel called again at 8:31 a.m. and 9:04 a.m., according to the report.

The agent has also been accused of sexually abusing models. A 1988 "60 Minutes" story included interviews with models who said Brunel drugged and raped them, according to Page Six.

The messages from Brunel came up after Epstein filed a lawsuit against Bradley Edwards, the lawyer who represented some of the girls who accused Epstein of abuse, the Daily Mail reported. Edwards included them as evidence in the case.

“In light of these circumstances of the case, this message reasonable suggested to Edwards that Brunel might have been procuring two eight-year-old girls for Epstein to sexually abuse,” a court filing states.

“According to widely circulated press reports reviewed by Edwards, Brunel is in his sixties and has a reputation throughout the world (and especially in the modeling industry) as a cocaine addict that has for years molested children through modeling agencies while acting as their agent — conduct that has been the subject of critical reports, books, several news articles, and a 60 Minutes documentary on Brunel’s sexual exploitation of underage models.”

Epstein and Edwards settled the lawsuit in December.

Other messages left for Epstein on the notepad seem more innocuous. According to the report, it shows he received calls people unrelated to his scandals, like Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, magician David Copperfield and former Daily News owner Mort Zuckerman, and that he hosted fashion designer Tom Ford.

In 2015, Brunel and his modeling agency, MC2 Model & Talent, sued Epstein. They alleged that Epstein’s criminal charges caused them bad publicity and lost business, court documents show. Attorneys for Epstein argued that the suit was improperly served.