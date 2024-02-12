Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos
Published

Jeff Bezos' move to Florida saving him hundreds of millions in taxes

Amazon founder saving big bucks in taxes he'd pay if still in Washington state

close
The Amazon founder, and the worlds third-richest person, agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami, Florida. (The Mega Agency) video

Amazons Jeff Bezos buys new mega mansion in exclusive Miami island

The Amazon founder, and the worlds third-richest person, agreed to pay $68 million for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island near Miami, Florida. (The Mega Agency)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' recent move from Seattle, Washington, to Miami, Florida, is saving him big bucks in taxes.

Neither Washington nor Florida has state income taxes, but the billionaire businessman will be able to save hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes just from his recently announced sales of Amazon stock over the next year, because he will not be beholden to Washington's 7% tax on capital gains in excess of $250,000.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in jeans

Jeff Bezos and Lauren arrive at the Art Basel exhibition in Miami Beach on Dec. 7, 2023. (Mega / Backgrid)

According to a report from CNBC, Bezos' planned stock sale of some $2 billion worth of Amazon shares in 2024 would have cost him upwards of $610 million if he were still a Washington resident.

JEFF BEZOS STILL USING HOMEMADE DOOR DESK FROM AMAZON'S EARLY DAYS

The outlet noted Bezos has sold billions in Amazon shares annually since 1998, but he left Washington last year before the state's new capital gains tax kicked in.

The logo of the U.S. online retail giant Amazon on a New York distribution center

The Amazon logo at a distribution center on Staten Island on March 30, 2020, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 174.45 +4.61 +2.71%

Amazon.com, Inc.

Bezos announced in November that he was leaving Seattle, where he started Amazon nearly 30 years prior, and moving back to Miami, where he grew up. He said at the time that he was making the big switch to the Sunshine State in order to be closer to his parents, who recently returned there. 

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ HIT ST. BARTS

Bezos also mentioned that the operations of Blue Origin – his space exploration company – are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral, Florida, and that he and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez "love" Miami. 

Jeff Bezos and fiance Lauren Sanchez in Italy

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos on Jan. 13, 2024, in Milan, Italy. (Jacopo Raule / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos is currently the third-richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $194 billion, according to Forbes.